UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the UPND government has done more than 50 percent of its campaign promises in the last two years. Responding to a caller during ZNBC’s Sunday interview who rated the UPND government 50 percent in terms of delivery of promises, Mweetwa said 50 percent was a pass mark in higher learning institutions. “At university, when you get 50 percent you have passed. You’re able to move from one academic year to the next academic year. You have qualified. So that’s good to hear that at least if this was an examination from first year to second year, he will be able to pass us into the next year. And if it is a political exam therefore,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.