TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says there is need to tackle the relationship between politics and big money for corruption to end and for people’s livelihoods to improve in the country. Speaking during the TI-Z, ZCID political parties’ engagement meeting on political party and campaign finance regulation, Wednesday, Nyambe said political financing in form of big money from the private sector, if not well regulated, had the potential to skew future policy decisions away from public interest. “Political financing in form of big money from the private sector, if not well regulated, has the potential to skew future policy decisions away from public interest. As the Center for Responsive Politics indicates; ‘a campaign contribution may carry an expectation that the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.