POLICE in Lusaka have formally arrested and charged FDD president Edith Nawakwi for the offence of abduction contrary to section 253 and 256 chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. In a statement, Wednesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said Nawakwi is alleged to have forced Feluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo into confinement against their will at different Lodges in Lusaka between September 2020 and January 2021. “Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested Edith Nawakwi aged 63 of Roma Township in Lusaka for the offence of abduction contrary to section 253 and 256 chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Facts of the offence are that the suspect, while acting together with others unknown, is alleged…...



