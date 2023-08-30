VETERAN politician Leslie Mbula says it’s okay for citizens to criticise President Hakainde Hichilema when he is wrong in order to get him out of his comfort zone. In an interview, Thursday, Mbula said that way, the President would continue working in a manner he should work. “I feel very strongly on this subject because in my view, as far as the presidential crop of our people are concerned, the one and only person as of now who can help this country is HH. That I can tell you. Now the only problem is that he also has a choice of who to appoint to help him do the job, some of the appointees are not the best but he…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.