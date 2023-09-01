POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a couple of Rockfield in Chalala area in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl who was employed as a maid at their house. In a statement Friday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said investigations revealed that the couple had a physical confrontation with the deceased on August 29, 2023. “Police in Lusaka have arrested a couple of Rockfield in Chalala area in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl identified as Janet Chola who was employed as a maid at their house. Brief details of the offence are that on August 30, 2023 around 09:00 hours, the couple who were identified as Majory Chanda Lulembo and Smart Mumba aged 30…...