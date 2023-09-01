POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a couple of Rockfield in Chalala area in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl who was employed as a maid at their house. In a statement Friday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said investigations revealed that the couple had a physical confrontation with the deceased on August 29, 2023. “Police in Lusaka have arrested a couple of Rockfield in Chalala area in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl identified as Janet Chola who was employed as a maid at their house. Brief details of the offence are that on August 30, 2023 around 09:00 hours, the couple who were identified as Majory Chanda Lulembo and Smart Mumba aged 30…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.