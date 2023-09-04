THE Lusaka City Council Police have arrested two alcohol traders located at the entrance of NIPA and Evelyn Hone College for illegally selling liquor. In a statement, Monday, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said the authority had intensified operations to curb the illegal sale of alcohol and other intoxicating substances near learning institutions. “The Lusaka City Council Police have arrested two alcohol traders who were located at the entrance of NIPA and Evelyn Hone College for illegally selling alcohol. The two traders are in police custody at North Mead Police Station. The Local Authority has intensified its operations to ensure that the sale of alcohol is carried out only in designated areas and by traders who possess valid Liquor…...



