MINISTER of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda says there is so much which the UPND government is doing which is not being heard by citizens because only negative stories are being pushed. And Kasanda says her ministry has submitted the Access to Information (ATI) Bill to the Ministry of Justice for further processes before it’s taken to the National Assembly this coming sitting. Addressing the media, Friday, Kasanda said citizens should be talking about the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and meal allowances for students. “There is so much that the UPND government is doing and yet we are not speaking about it. It’s not being heard. The positives are being covered by the negatives, there is so much negative…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.