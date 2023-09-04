FORMER defence minister George Mpombo says UPND is a bundle of contradictions and a mosaic of inconsistency. Last week, President Hakainde Hichilema launched a 10-day UPND activism exercise where party members were expected to provide assistance to vulnerable citizens. The Head of State has so far addressed public gatherings in Mandevu, Munali and Matero constituencies, where he explained how government was addressing the cost of living. But in an interview, Mpombo said the launch of the 10 days of activism by the President was a vivid manifestation of police bias. “UPND is a bundle of contradictions and a mosaic of inconsistency. They have jettisoned all good governance electoral commitments and promises. The Public Order Act is a repugnant and diabolical…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.