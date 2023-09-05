POLICE have arrested a 38-year-old Lusaka man in connection with the shooting incident that occurred at the University of Zambia’s female students hostel on Monday. In a statement, Tuesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the student identified as George Banda allegedly shot at the door of the female students’ hostel while looking for his girlfriend only identified as Elizabeth. “Police have arrested a 38-year-old man of Makeni Bonaventure in Lusaka in connection with the shooting incident that occurred at the University of Zambia students’ hostel on September 4, 2023. The student identified as George Banda is alleged to have shot at the door of the female students’ hostel where the bullet pierced through and hit the door…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.