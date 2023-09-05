EMERITUS Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says the ruling party’s donations to mark its two years in office are meaningless because Zambians want to have the capacity to feed themselves. As part of UPND’s 10 days of activism in commemoration of its two years in office, President Hakainde Hichilema has visited several constituencies in Lusaka to interact with residents and made various donations including boreholes. Commenting on the exercise in an interview, Saturday, Archbishop Mpundu said the new dawn government was deceiving itself with the donations as people wanted to see real change. “Tell them that most of the people think you’re doing a bad job, people are not convinced. People don’t want to rely on donations, they want to have the…...



