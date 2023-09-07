TWO students aged 24 and 21 of Rockview University in Lusaka have died in what the Police suspect to be a murder and suicide case. In a statement, Thursday, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said the deceased, identified as George Mumbi of Kasama District and Hilda Mumba of Luanshya District, were found unconscious in a room at Green Grass Lodges Boarding House in Lusaka. Mwale said police had ascertained that the duo was in a romantic relationship. “Two people only identified as George Mumbi aged 24 of Kasama District and Hilda Bupe Mumba aged 21 of Luanshya District both students at Rockview University in Lusaka died in what the Police suspect to be a murder and a suicide case. The…...



