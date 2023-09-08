GOVERNMENT has disclosed that President Hakainde Hichilema, accompanied by first lady Mutinta, will undertake a state visit to China from September 10 to 16, 2023 at the invitation of that country’s President, Xi Jinping. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo says during his visit, President Hichilema will hold bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping premised on areas of mutual interest at bilateral and multilateral levels. In a statement, Friday, Kakubo described the presidential state visit to China as significant. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, accompanied by first lady Mrs Mutinta Hichilema will undertake a State Visit to the People’s…...



