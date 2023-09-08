POLICE in Kitwe have arrested Lubuto ward UPND Councilor Peter Kapikila for allegedly obtaining K230,506 by false pretenses. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba has disclosed that Kapikila allegedly obtained money from grade 12 and nine pupils who were supposed to write their GCE examinations at his private school. Mweemba confirmed in a statement that the suspect had since been charged with 57 counts of obtaining money by false pretences. “On 31/7/23 at around 08:00 hours, Mindolo Police Station received 57 cases of obtaining money by false pretences from grade 12 and grade nine pupils who were supposed to write their G.C.E (General Certificate of Education exams) at MADS (Make A Difference academy Private School owned by Peter Kapikila, a councilor…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.