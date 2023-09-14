THE Non-governmental Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has insisted that government needs to re-introduce the Ministry of Gender. And NGOCC has lamented that for the first time in many years, they were not invited to the official opening of Parliament. Addressing the media on the recent Presidential speech to Parliament, Wednesday, NGOCC Board Chairperson Grace Sinkamba said gender was a critical development imperative that required representation in Cabinet. “The Head of State missed an opportunity to provide clarity of his government’s policy measures to curb the unprecedented escalating reported gruesome Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases. The President missed an opportunity to add his voice on this gravely concerning trend. Despite the positive economic measures outlined by the President, we are sad…...



