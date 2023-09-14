SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has ordered Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri to state the correct position as to whether FISP will continue or not. During business in the National Assembly, Tuesday, Nakonde PF member of parliament Lukas Simumba rose on a matter of urgent public importance, observing that there were two contradicting statements which Mtolo gave concerning FISP which had left people confused. “Madam Speaker, farmers out there, especially the ones who benefit from FISP, are in a dilemma because the Minister has made two opposite statements. Madam Speaker, I can recall that on the floor of this House, the Minister stated that the government will be phasing out FISP, and we were told that we need to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.