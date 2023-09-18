JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says government wants oversight institutions to enjoy true freedom, adding that the Judiciary can’t be part of weaponiSing the law as was witnessed in the recent past. And UN Resident Coordinator in Zambia Beatrice Mutali says democracy should go beyond elections because leaders need to be held accountable. Meanwhile, former President of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma says generally, democracy in Africa is on the retreat as people are losing faith in it. Speaking during the 2023 East and Southern Africa Regional Governance Forum and Democracy Day roundtable discussions, Friday, Haimbe said the UPND government wanted institutions of governance to enjoy true freedom. “As a separate arm of government, we expect that the Judiciary will be…...



