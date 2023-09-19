FIRST Quantum Minerals Limited has announced the death of one of its founders and Chairman Philip Pascall. The company, through its Board of Directors, has since elected Robert Harding, a Lead Independent Director, as FQM’s interim Chairman. In a statement, Tuesday, the company disclosed that Pascall passed away peacefully at home in Perth, Western Australia. “First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX: FM) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of its founders and Chairman Philip Pascal on September 19, 2023. Philip passed away peacefully at home in Perth, Western Australia. Philip co-founded First Quantum in 1996, serving as the Chairman since its inception and Chief Executive Officer until 2022. Under his leadership, Philip instilled…...



