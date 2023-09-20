THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has jointly charged and arrested two former Zesco employees for corrupt practices involving K10,000. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono identified the suspects as Brian Monde Lupasa, 39, of Mandanga Compound and Kwalombota Kwalombota, 37, of Mulambwa Compound. “The Anti-Corruption Commission in Mongu has arrested two former ZESCO employees for corruption involving K10,000. Mr. Brian Monde Lupasa, aged 39 of Mandanga Compound a former ZESCO Senior Electrician and Mr. Kwalombota Kwalombota aged 37, of Mulambwa Compound a former ZESCO General Worker, have been arrested and jointly charged with two (2) counts of Corrupt Practices by Public Officers contrary to section 19(1) as read together with section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act…...



