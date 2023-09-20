HPCZ has suspended nine members of staff who played a technical role in the planning and organisation of examinations for pharmacy students due to a leakage. And the council has also nullified the already written paper for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) in the LEX exams due to what it terms as breach of theory examination. In a statement, Wednesday, HPCZ Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Fastone Goma disclosed that the council cancelled the pharmacy examination which was slated for September 19, 2023 within minutes of commencement, after discovering that the paper had leaked. “For the 203 pharmacy candidates who were registered to sit in the Professional Licensure Examinations (LEX) at 09:00hrs on Tuesday 19th September 2023, HPCZ cancelled…...



