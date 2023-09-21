TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says the Judiciary should not just end at revealing that corruption exists within its institution but should go further to take decisive and firm action to address the scourge. Chief Registrar and Director of Court Operations Exnobert Zulu recently said that the Judiciary was not an assembly of saints as a few people had tried to go off the rail. He revealed that some judicial officers had actually admitted to receiving bribes and had been fired. Commenting on Zulu’s revelations in an interview, Nyambe encouraged the Judiciary to enhance integrity and other anti-corruption mechanisms in a bid to make it less prone to corruption. “TI-Z has noted with interest the revelations made by Chief Registrar…...



