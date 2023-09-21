AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri says government has no immediate intentions of phasing out the Farmers Input Supply Programme (FISP) but will rather work on improving its operations. Giving a Ministerial Statement in the National Assembly, Wednesday, Phiri said government had not cancelled any Urea contracts, adding that delivery of urea had since commenced. “The government has no immediate intentions of phasing out FISP. Rather, government is working on improving its operations, the targeted number of beneficiaries is the usual 1,024,434. In an effort to promote crop diversification as well as food and nutrition security, the government has widened the choice of crops on the programme to include maize, soybeans, groundnuts, rice, common beans, cowpea, Sorghum and sunflower seed. The government…...



