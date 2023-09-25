THE Lusaka City Council says it has not received any application from any business entity or any individual with regards to opening a strip club. LCC has, however, refused to disclose any laws which bar the setting up of strip clubs in Zambia. A report went viral on social media suggesting that Lusaka residents would soon be able to experience a strip club set to be opened at Lewanika Mall. But at a media briefing, Monday, LCC public relations manager Chola Mwamba said the social media report was just speculation. “Lusaka City Council wishes to respond to social media speculations that it has given a license to a certain business entity to open a strip club at a named mall…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.