HEALTH minister Sylvia Masebo says Zambia has attained TB treatment coverage of over 80 per cent and also reduced TB incidence by more than 20 per cent. Masebo, however, says the country still grapples with a high burden of TB with an annual mortality rate of 40 per 100,000 population. In her statement during the United Nations General Assembly high-level meeting on the fight against tuberculosis, Friday, Masebo said Zambia had intensified interventions towards TB elimination. “On 26 September 2018, our Heads of State and Government reaffirmed their commitment to ending the Tuberculosis epidemic globally, in all countries, by 2030. Since then, Zambia has intensified interventions towards TB elimination. Our country has made significant progress and attained TB treatment coverage…...



