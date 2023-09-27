SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has announced that the annual declaration of assets, liabilities and income law for someone serving as Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Minister has been extended to all MPs. In her announcement yesterday, Speaker Mutti guided all members of parliament to fill in the declaration forms and submit them to the Chief Justice not later than Friday, September 29. “I wish to inform the House that in accordance with Section 10 of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act Cap 16 of the laws of Zambia, a person holding the office of Speaker, Deputy Speaker or a Ministerial office is required to make an annual declaration of assets, liabilities and income within 30 days…...



