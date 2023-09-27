EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima has disclosed that the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) has nullified results for 1,094 G9 External and GCE candidates for examination malpractices. And Syakalima says out of the 135,246 candidates who sat for the GCE examinations, 109, 355 candidates passed in at least one subject while 25,821 candidates failed all subjects they sat for. Meanwhile, Syakalima says individuals who instigated the UNZA riot should take their politics to the streets and not in the school learning environment. Announcing the 2023 External Grade Nine and GCE results, Tuesday, Syakalima said ECZ had also withheld results for 1, 367 candidates. “I wish to report that both the Junior Secondary External Examination and the General Certificate Examinations were leakage…...



