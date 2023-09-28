HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has urged Immigration Officers to stay away from participating in activities that are political in nature. The Home Affairs Minister has also advised the officers against entertaining or giving room to corruption or unethical behaviour in the execution of their duties. Meanwhile, Department of Immigration Director General Japhet Lishomwa says an appropriate workforce will reduce stress on officers as currently, some officers at some border controls work long shifts due to critical staff shortages. Speaking at the Pass-out Parade for Immigration Assistants, Wednesday, Mwiimbu said the officers should focus on serving the general public under the stewardship of the government of the day. “To the serving officers, I would like to remind…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.