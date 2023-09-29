POLICE in Lusaka have arrested two people for manufacturing and supplying counterfeit fertiliser. In a statement, Friday, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said police made the arrest after a tip off from concerned citizens that some people were supplying counterfeit Compound D fertilizer in Lusaka’s central business district. “Police have unearthed a scam in which some unscrupulous people manufacture and supply counterfeit fertiliser. Police received a tip off from a concerned member of the public that there were people who were seen supplying suspected fertiliser at a named Agro Shop along Freedom Way in Lusaka’s Central Business District. Immediately Police officers moved in and conducted an operation in which 60 x 50 kilogrammes bags of Compound D Fertilizer suspected to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.