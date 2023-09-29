THE United States Embassy in Zambia has announced that it has fired 10 of its staff members for engaging in corrupt practices. In a statement published on its official Facebook page, Friday, the U.S Embassy noted that no organisation was immune from corruption. The embassy stated that the dismissal of 10 of its staff doubled the number of American and Zambian staff whose employment has been terminated by the U.S. government over the past 18 months for fraud or corrupt practices. “Corruption undermines public services, national cohesion, and economic development. No organization is immune. It is precisely because the United States is also challenged by the scourge of corruption that the U.S. Embassy takes such an active and robust role…...



