SHIWANG’ANDU PF Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo says it is challenging to appreciate the increment in CDF allocation because only a quarter of the 2023 funds have been disbursed to most constituencies. Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane announced an increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to 30.6 million per constituency from the current K28.3 million for next year. “Madam Speaker, to ensure that more resources are directly provided to communities for local development, including basic services such as clean and safe water, maternity wings, and school desks, I propose to increase the allocation to CDF to K4.8 billion. With this increase, each constituency will receive K30.6 million from the current K28.3 million,” said Dr Musokotwane. But…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.