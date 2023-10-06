LUSAKA LAWYER Dickson Jere has appealed to the Judiciary to open up court proceedings by allowing live coverage and use of recorders to facilitate accurate court reporting. Speaking during the launch of Legal Media Handbook by SAIPAR at Raddison Blu Hotel, Thursday, Jere said the Judiciary was contributing to misinformation of court stories because it did not allow journalists to record proceedings and citizens to follow the court proceedings live. “I wonder why Journalists are not allowed to take pictures in court because there is no justification. Worldwide, you get pictures in court, it’s different if the proceedings are on and they say you are disturbing the proceedings but once people are seated in court, you should be able to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.