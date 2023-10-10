THE Ministry of Transport and Logistics says it has taken an interest in the 1,002 motor vehicles whose whereabouts were unknown as revealed in the Auditor General’s report, and has actually traced some. The Auditor General’s report for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, revealed that according to ZRA’s database, 1,002 motor vehicles whose Value for Duty Purposes was over K464 million were procured by various ministries using their TPINs, but their physical whereabouts were unknown as at July 31, 2023. Commenting on these findings in an interview, Monday, Ministry of Transport and Logistics Permanent Secretary Fredrick Mwalusaka said his ministry had been working with the different ministries cited in the report to ensure that the vehicles were located…....



