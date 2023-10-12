THE Patriotic Front has described the Registrar of Societies’ directive to political parties to hold intra-party elections within 60 days to replace office bearers as illegal. The opposition party has further announced that its central committee will hold a meeting on October 21, 2023, to decide on a fresh date for the party’s extraordinary conference. Meanwhile, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the PF should this time around hold a democratic convention and not the “kangaroo arrangement they did last time where there were no ballots”. According to a notice issued to all political parties on Tuesday, Registrar of Societies Thandiwe Mhende directed that all parties should hold intra-party elections within 60 days to replace office bearers and members of the…...