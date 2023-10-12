THE Patriotic Front has described the Registrar of Societies’ directive to political parties to hold intra-party elections within 60 days to replace office bearers as illegal. The opposition party has further announced that its central committee will hold a meeting on October 21, 2023, to decide on a fresh date for the party’s extraordinary conference. Meanwhile, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the PF should this time around hold a democratic convention and not the “kangaroo arrangement they did last time where there were no ballots”. According to a notice issued to all political parties on Tuesday, Registrar of Societies Thandiwe Mhende directed that all parties should hold intra-party elections within 60 days to replace office bearers and members of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.