POLICE are investigating a matter in which suspected criminals allegedly broke into Lukulu District Hospital mortuary and stole assorted equipment, including chemicals used for embalming. In a statement yesterday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the incident occurred on October 10 between 20:00 hours and 22:00 hours in Lukulu District of Western Province. “Suspected criminals broke into Lukulu District Hospital mortuary and stole assorted equipment including chemicals used for embalming. This occurred on October 10, 2023 between 20:00 hours and 22:00 hours in Lukulu District of Western Province. Police initial investigations revealed that while the hospital security guard and two Hospital staff were taking the body to the mortuary around 22:30 hours, they discovered that the mortuary door…...



