TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe has advised former president Edgar Lungu against getting back into active politics but to proceed with the role of a statesman. Adding the institution’s voice to the debate around the possible comeback of Lungu into active politics, Nyambe said assuming the statesman’s role would give Lungu the ability to be a father of the nation and a source and fountain of wisdom. “We are aware that calls have been made towards the sixth president for him to come back into active politics and there is a recent statement from him that he would consider it. Of course, while he has a constitutional right for him to take part in politics if he so wishes, our…...