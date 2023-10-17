ZAMMSA has received the first batch of essential medicines and medical supplies procured from Egypt at a cost of US$24 million under a government-to-government agreement. And Health Minister Sylvia Masebo says the bulk medical supplies will increase the availability of essential drugs in health centers to 90 per cent. Meanwhile, Egyptian Embassy Charge d’ affairs Noha Samir says her country intends to extend the cooperation beyond the supply of drugs to treatment of patients. The batch received consists of a consignment of 85 different medicines and medical equipment, while a further eight items are expected to be shipped by sea this week and another 21 containers are expected in the next two months. Some of the essential medicines procured include;…...



