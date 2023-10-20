PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says mealie meal prices wouldn’t have jumped to K320 if PF was still in power because it had an economic recovery plan. Mwamba says the measures PF had implemented in the mining, agriculture, and energy sectors would have provided a better Zambia than is being experienced now. Commenting on Chama South PF MP Davison Mung’andu’s remarks that the current economic challenges in certain sectors would have existed even if the Patriotic Front was still in power, Mwamba said Mung’andu’s attempt to defend the UPND exposed his lack of knowledge about PF’s programmes. “Honourable Mung’andu’s attempt to defend the UPND just exposes his lack of knowledge on the programmes and projects of the Patriotic…...



