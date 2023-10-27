PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is on the road towards manufacturing medications locally. And Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director General Dr Jean Kaseya has commended President Hichilema’s vision for the health sector. Speaking when the CDC entourage paid a courtesy call on him at State House, Thursday, President Hichilema said government would practice positive discrimination in the procurement process as locally produced medicines, vaccines and other medical materials would receive deliberate favour. “This fellow speaking here has made it public that as Zambia, we will practice what we are calling as positive discrimination in the procurement process. Whatever is produced locally, first in our country, manufactured here, commodities, vaccines, diagnostics, medicines that are value added here, they…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.