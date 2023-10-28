FORMER president Edgar Lungu has announced his return to active politics as PF leader, with a promise not to allow the opposition party to die for as long as he lives. Lungu, however, says his mandate is up to 2026, adding that he will hand over to whoever will be elected to lead PF in the 2026 elections when the party holds a general conference “at the right time”. And Lungu says he is ready to fight from the front in defence of the country’s democracy and has since called on all opposition parties to join him in that fight. Yesterday, the Lusaka High Court threw out the injunction restraining Miles Sampa from operating as PF president. Speaking during the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.