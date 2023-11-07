GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says the motion to impeach Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti is a brought in dead motion as some members of parliament have already withdrawn their support for it. But Nkana Independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu says he is not aware that any MP has withdrawn their support. On Friday, the Clerk of the National Assembly received a petition for the impeachment of Speaker Mutti from Mpundu which was seconded by Lunte PF MP Mutotwe Kafwaya. In an interview, Mulusa said the motion wouldn’t reach the floor of the National Assembly because some MPs had withdrawn from the motion after realising they had been duped into signing it. “First of all, it is…...



