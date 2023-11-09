THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Mongu has arrested an accountant at Mandanga Secondary School in Mongu for Theft by Public Servant involving over K52,000. In a statement, Thursday, ACC Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono disclosed that Mwanangombe Malambo allegedly stole the funds between July, 2017 and July, 2018 whilst working as an Accounts Assistant at Limulunga Secondary School, Western Province. He stated that the suspect has been released on Bond and will appear in Court soon. “The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Mongu has arrested Mwanangombe Malambo, an Accountant at Mandanga Secondary School in Mongu, for Theft by Public Servant involving over K52,000. Mr. Mwanagombe, aged 43, of House No. T3 of Mulambwa Compound in Mongu, has been arrested and…...



