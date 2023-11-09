PAC chairman Warren Mwambazi speaks during the appearance of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development before the committee on Monday, November 28, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namanagala

THE Ministry of Finance and National Planning says Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines have not been declaring dividends for the past few years and have had challenges in meeting their tax obligations due to cash flow problems. And Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Dingani Banda says the two mining firms had been allowed to continue exporting minerals even without meeting their tax obligations. Meanwhile, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned KCM and Mopani management to appear before the committee in order to clarify issues highlighted in the latest Auditor General’s report. The Auditor General’s report on the Accounts of the Republic for the Financial Year ended 31st December, 2022, indicated that some of the reasons for the underperformance of…...