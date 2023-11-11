INFORMATION and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa on Friday presented the Access to Information Bill to the National Assembly for the first reading, much to the excitement of members of parliament. Mweetwa said the objectives of the bill was to designate the Human Rights Commission as the oversight institution on matters relating to Access to Information, provide for the right to access information and its limitations, and provide for procedures for processing requests for information, among others. “Madam Speaker, I beg to present a bill entitled the Access to Information Bill, National Assembly Bill 24 of 2023. The objects of this bill are: (a) designate Human Rights Commission as the oversight institution on matters relating to Access to Information; (b) provide…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.