PF faction deputy secretary general Nickson Chilangwa has described the arrest of three party leaders on the same day as sad and unprecedented, saying such shouldn’t happen in a democratic dispensation. And Chilangwa says the UPND administration is behaving like people who have been bewitched by ignoring concerns from well-meaning Zambians and institutions. On Tuesday, Police detained PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda and his secretary general Raphael Nakacinda after warning and cautioning them for failure or refusal to submit a passport and seditious practices, respectively. Police also arrested PF faction chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba for seditious practices. In an interview, Chilangwa said the developments were unacceptable no matter how much hate the new dawn administration had for…...



