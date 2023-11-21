SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says he is not guilty of espionage or any of the other charges he has so far been slapped with. And PF faction chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba has lamented that the opposition’s freedom of expression has been restricted and they never appear on ZNBC unless they’re being covered in a negative light. Meanwhile, New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says Zambia’s democratic space is shrinking and this issue needs serious attention. Speaking on Diamond TV’s COSTA programme, Sunday, Dr M’membe said none of the cases he had been arrested for were active in court because they lacked merit. “I’m not guilty of those charges. What I’ve alleged to have committed as…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.