POLICE in Lusaka have arrested popular pastor John General for allegedly raping a Matero woman who was seeking prayers to make her stop having miscarriages every time she gets pregnant. According to a statement from Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, John General escaped by jumping over the fence after being caught in the act by the victim’s husband. “Matero Police Station yesterday November 22, 2023 at 21:00 hours received a report of rape in which female Esther Tembo Nyau aged 26 of unknown house number Kahale area reported that a pastor commonly known as John General raped her in her house. This is alleged to have occurred on November 22, 2023 between 13:00 and 14:00 hours in Kahale area. Brief facts…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.