ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says the Commission has observed a peaceful environment in the three wards which are scheduled to hold by-elections on December 1, 2023. The commission will this Friday conduct Council by-elections for Kabuta Ward of Nchelenge Town Council in Luapula Province, Mwembeshi Ward of Nsama Town Council in Northern Province, and Sankolonga Ward of Mwandi Town Council in Western Province. In a statement, Saturday, Kasaro said the Commission was keenly monitoring the campaigns in the three wards. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia will conduct Council by-elections on Friday, 1st December, 2023 for Kabuta Ward of Nchelenge Town Council in Luapula Province, Mwembeshi Ward of Nsama Town Council in Northern Province, and Sankolonga…...



