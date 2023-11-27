FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia wouldn’t have had any mining company left had the UPND government handled the mining sector the way PF did. Meanwhile, Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo has warned MPs that a mechanism might be devised to monitor their presence every 30 minutes if they continue the trend of only logging in and leaving the House. Debating the budget estimates for the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development in the National Assembly, Thursday, Dr Musokotwane said the PF introduced high taxes in the mining sector which drove away investors. “I debate in support of this vote but more so to dispel some of the insinuations that have been made by previous…...



