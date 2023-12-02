PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has expressed sadness over the accident which occurred at a mine site in Chingola, which he says has claimed many lives. And police have confirmed that the mine accident occurred on November 30, between 21:00 and 22:00 hours at Seseli, Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) open pit. Police, however, say the bodies are not yet retrieved as efforts are being made to retrieve them. Meanwhile, according to a report received by police, the victims drowned in the tunnels where they were digging copper ore after heavy rains and landslides buried the tunnels and are all suspected to have died. Yesterday, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu told the National Assembly that over 30 people were currently…...



