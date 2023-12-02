POLICE have recorded a slight injury road traffic accident involving PF faction Secretary General Rapheal Nakacinda who sustained a bruised left arm and back of the neck. In a statement, Saturday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the accident occurred at around 00:25 hours along Great North Road at Shikoswe railway Crossing when Nakacinda failed to give way to a locomotive. He said the accused has since been charged with careless driving but was yet to pay Admission of Guilty fine upon his own admission. “Police in Kafue have recorded a slight injury Road Traffic Accident which occurred today Saturday, December 2, 2023 at around 00:25 hours along Great North Road at Shikoswe railway Crossing. Involved was Raphael Mangani Nakachinda aged…...