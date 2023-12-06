THE Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has disclosed that a 49-year-old man has been rescued alive, five days after being trapped with several other miners at the Seseli mine in Chingola. DMMU says Mwanshe Mukoko was rescued yesterday around 21:00 hours and is currently receiving treatment at Nchanga South Hospital in Chingola. DMMU revealed that the rescue team has also managed to retrieve one body which is yet to be identified. In a statement, Wednesday, DMMU stated that Mukoko narrated from his hospital bed how he had been struggling for five days in the collapsed slug mine pit trying to find his way out. “A 49-year-old man has been rescued alive from the collapsed mine slug damp site in…...



